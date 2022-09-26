This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 2-8:
Oct. 2: Critic Rex Reed is 84. Singer Don McLean is 77. Country singer Jo-el Sonnier is 76. Actor Avery Brooks (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) is 74. Guitarist Mike Rutherford of Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics is 72. Musician Sting is 71. Actor Robin Riker (“General Hospital,” ″The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 70. Actor Lorraine Bracco (“The Sopranos”) is 68. Guitarist Greg Jennings of Restless Heart is 68. Singer Phil Oakey of Human League is 67. Singer Freddie Jackson is 67. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 64. Drummer Bud Gaugh of Sublime and Long Beach Dub All-Stars is 55. Musician Gillian Welch is 55. Actor Joey Slotnick (“Boston Public,” ″The Single Guy”) is 54. Country singer Kelly Willis is 54. Singer Dion Allen of Az Yet is 52. Actor-talk show host Kelly Ripa (“Live With Kelly and Michael,” ″All My Children”) is 52. Guitarist Jim Root of Slipknot is 51. Singer Tiffany is 51. Singer LaTocha Scott of Xscape is 50. Singer Lene Nystrom (Aqua) is 49. Actor Efren Ramirez (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 49. Gospel singer and former “American Idol” contestant Mandisa is 46. Bassist Mike Rodden of Hinder is 40. Actor Christopher Larkin (“The 100”) is 35. Singer Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes is 34. Actor Samantha Barks (“Les Miserables") is 32. Actor Elizabeth McLaughlin (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 29.