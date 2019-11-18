Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 24-30

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 24-30:

Nov. 24: Former Beatles drummer Pete Best is 78. Singer Lee Michaels is 74. Actor Dwight Schultz (“Star Trek: Voyager,” "The A-Team") is 72. Actor Stanley Livingston ("My Three Sons") is 69. Drummer Clem Burke of The Romantics and of Blondie is 65. Record producer/musician Terry Lewis (The Time) is 63. Actress Denise Crosby ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") is 62. Guitarist John Squire of the Stone Roses is 57. Actor Garret Dillahunt ("Raising Hope") is 55. Actor Conleth Hall ("Game of Thrones") is 55. Comedian Brad Sherwood ("Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is 55. Actor Scott Krinksy ("Chuck") is 51. Actress Lola Glaudini ("Criminal Minds") is 48. Actor Colin Hanks is 42. Actress Katherine Heigl is 41. Actress Sarah Hyland is 29.

Nov. 25: Singer Bob Lind is 77. Actor-game-show host Ben Stein is 75. Actor John Larroquette is 72. "Dancing With the Stars" judge Bruno Tonioli is 64. Singer Amy Grant is 59. Singer Mark Lanegan (Queens of the Stone Age and Screaming Trees) is 55. Singer Tim Armstrong of Rancid is 54. Actor Steve Harris ("Friday Night Lights," ''The Practice") is 54. Actor Billy Burke ("Twilight" films) is 53. Singer Stacy Lattisaw is 53. Guitarist Rodney Sheppard of Sugar Ray is 53. Rapper-producer Erick Sermon is 51. Actress Jill Hennessy ("Crossing Jordan") is 50. Actress Christina Applegate is 48. Actor Eddie Steeples ("My Name Is Earl") is 46. Actor Kristian Nairn ("Game of Thrones") is 44. Actor Jerry Ferrara ("Entourage") is 40. Actress Katie Cassidy (“Arrow,” new "Melrose Place") is 33. Contemporary Christian singer Jamie Grace is 28.

Nov. 26: Impressionist Rich Little is 81. Singer Tina Turner is 80. Singer Jean Terrell (replaced Diana Ross in the Supremes) is 75. Bassist John McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 74. Actress Jamie Rose ("Falcon Crest," ''St. Elsewhere") is 60. Country singer Linda Davis is 57. Actor Scott Adsit ("30 Rock") is 54. Actress Kristin Bauer ("True Blood") is 53. Actor Peter Facinelli is 46. Hip-hop artist DJ Khaled is 44. Actress Maia Campbell ("In the House") is 43. Country singer Joe Nichols is 43. Musicians Randy and Anthony Armstrong of Contemporary Christian band Red are 41. Actress Jessica Bowman ("Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman") is 39. Singer Natasha Bedingfield is 38. Actress Jessica Camacho (“Taken,” “The Flash”) is 37. Singer-guitarist Mike Gossin of Gloriana is 35. Drummer Ben Wysocki of The Fray is 35. Singer Lil Fizz of B2K is 34. Singer Aubrey Collins (Trick Pony) is 32. Singer-actress Rita Ora is 29.

Nov. 27: Director Kathryn Bigelow ("The Hurt Locker") is 68. TV personality Bill Nye ("Bill Nye the Science Guy") is 64. Actor William Fichtner ("Invasion") is 63. Guitarist Charlie Burchill of Simple Minds is 60. Actor Michael Rispoli (“The Rum Diary,” “To Die For”) is 59. Jazz musician Maria Schneider is 59. Drummer Charlie Benante of Anthrax is 57. Drummer Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 57. Actor Fisher Stevens ("Early Edition") is 56. Actress Robin Givens is 55. Actor Michael Vartan ("Alias") is 51. Actress Elizabeth Marvel (“Homeland,” “House of Cards”) is 50. Rapper Skoob of DAS EFX is 49. Rapper Twista is 47. Actor Jaleel White ("Family Matters") is 43. Actress Aubrey Peeples ("Nashville") is 26.

Nov. 28: Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. is 90. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 79. Singer Randy Newman is 76. Actor Ed Harris is 69. Actress S. Epatha Merkerson ("Law and Order") is 67. Country singer Kristine Arnold of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 63. Actor Judd Nelson is 60. Director Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma,” “Gravity”) is 58. Drummer Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) is 57. Comedian Jon Stewart ("The Daily Show") is 57. Actress Garcelle Beauvais ("NYPD Blue," ''The Jamie Foxx Show") is 53. Singer Dawn Robinson (En Vogue, Lucy Pearl) is 51. Actress Gina Tognoni ("The Young and the Restless") is 46. Musician apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas is 45. Actor Malcolm Goodwin ("iZombie") is 44. Actor Ryan Kwanten ("True Blood") is 43. Actress Aimee Garcia ("Lucifer") is 41. Rapper Chamillionaire is 40. Actor Daniel Henney (“Criminal Minds”) is 40. Singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees is 36. Singer Trey Songz is 35. Actress Scarlett Pomers ("Reba") is 31. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray ("Empire") is 26.

Nov. 29: Blues musician John Mayall is 86. Actress Diane Ladd is 84. Country singer Jody Miller is 78. Singer-keyboardist Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals is 77. Actor Jeff Fahey (“Lost,” “The Marshal”) is 67. Director Joel Coen is 65. Actor-comedian Howie Mandel is 64. Actress Cathy Moriarty is 59. Actress Kim Delaney ("NYPD Blue") is 58. Actor Tom Sizemore is 58. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 57. Actor Don Cheadle is 55. Singer Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 51. Actor Larry Joe Campbell ("According to Jim") is 49. Keyboardist Frank Delgado of Deftones is 49. Actress Paola Turbay ("True Blood") is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Crowder is 48. Actress Gena Lee Nolin ("Sheena," ''Baywatch") is 48. Actor Brian Baumgartner ("The Office") is 47. Actor Julian Ovenden ("Downton Abbey") is 44. Actor Chadwick Boseman ("Black Panther") is 43. Actress Anna Faris ("Mom," ''Scary Movie") is 43. Gospel singer James Fortune is 42. Actress Lauren German ("Lucifer," ''Chicago Fire") is 41. Rapper The Game is 40. Drummer Ringo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 38. Actor-comedian John Milhiser ("Saturday Night Live") is 38. Actor Lucas Black ("NCIS: New Orleans," ''Sling Blade") is 37. Actor Diego Boneta ("Scream Queens") is 29. Actress Lovie Simone ("Greenleaf") is 21.

Nov. 30: Country singer-record company executive Jimmy Bowen is 82. Director Ridley Scott is 82. Bassist Roger Glover of Deep Purple is 74. Singer-actor Mandy Patinkin is 67. Guitarist Shuggie Otis is 66. Country singer Jeannie Kendall of The Kendalls is 65. Singer Billy Idol is 64. Guitarist John Ashton of Psychedelic Furs is 62. Comedian Colin Mochrie ("Whose Line Is It Anyway?") is 62. Rapper Jalil of Whodini is 56. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 54. DJ Steve Aoki is 42. Singer Clay Aiken is 41. Actress Elisha Cuthbert ("24") is 37. Actress Kaley Cuoco ("The Big Bang Theory") is 34. Model Chrissy Teigen is 34. Actress Christel Khalil (“The Young and the Restless”) is 32.