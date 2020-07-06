Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 12-18

July 12: Actor-comedian Bill Cosby is 83. Singer Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 77. Actress Denise Nicholas (“In the Heat of the Night”) is 76. Singer Walter Egan is 72. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 72. Actress Cheryl Ladd (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 69. Singer Ricky McKinnie of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 68. Actress Mel Harris (“thirtysomething”) is 64. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 64. Guitarist Dan Murphy of Soul Asylum is 58. Actress Judi Evans (“Days of Our Lives”) is 56. Singer Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms is 55. Actress Natalie Desselle Reid (Film’s “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” TV’s “Eve”) is 53. Actress Lisa Nicole Carson (“Ally McBeal”) is 51. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 47. Rapper Magoo is 47. Actress Anna Friel (“Pushing Daisies”) is 44. Singer Tracie Spencer is 44. Actress Alison Wright (“The Americans”) is 44. Actor Steve Howey (“Reba”) is 43. Actor Topher Grace (“That ’70s Show”) is 42. Actress Michelle Rodriguez (“The Fast and The Furious” films, “Lost”) is 42. Actor Kristen Connolly (“Zoo”) is 40. Singer-guitarist Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry is 37. Actor Matt Cook (“Man with a Plan”) is 36. Actress Natalie Martinez (“Under the Dome”) is 36. Actress Ta’Rhonda Jones (“Empire”) is 32. Actress Melissa O’Neill (“The Rookie”) is 32. Actress Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ″House of Cards”) is 30. Actor Erik Per Sullivan (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 29.

July 13: Actor Patrick Stewart is 80. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn of The Byrds is 78. Actor Harrison Ford is 78. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 74. Actress Daphne Maxwell Reid (“Eve,” ″The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 72. Actress Didi Conn is 69. Actor Gil Birmingham (“Twilight” films) is 67. Country singer Louise Mandrell is 66. Bassist Mark “The Animal” Mendoza of Twisted Sister is 64. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 63. Actor Michael Jace (“The Shield”) is 58. Comedian Tom Kenny (“Spongebob Squarepants”) is 58. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 58. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 58. Country singer Neil Thrasher (Thrasher Shriver) is 55. Actor Ken Jeong (“Dr. Ken,” ″Community”) is 51. Singer Deborah Cox is 47. Drummer Will Champion of Coldplay is 42. Actor Steven R. McQueen (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 32. Singer Leon Bridges is 31. Actress Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 26. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf (“The Whispers”) is 15.

July 14: Actress Nancy Olson (“Sunset Boulevard”) is 92. Football player-turned-actor Rosey Grier is 88. Actor Vincent Pastore (“The Sopranos”) is 74. Bassist Chris Cross of Ultravox is 68. Actor Jerry Houser (“Summer of ’42″) is 68. Actor Eric Laneuville (“St. Elsewhere”) is 68. Actor Stan Shaw (“Harlem Nights”) is 68. Singer-comedian Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is 60. Actress Jane Lynch is 60. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 59. Actor Matthew Fox (“Lost,” ″Party of Five”) is 54. Keyboardist Ellen Reid of Crash Test Dummies is 54. Singer-guitarist Tanya Donelly of Belly is 54. Actress Missy Gold (“Benson”) is 50. Singer Tameka Cottle of Xscape is 45. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 45. Musician taboo of Black Eyed Peas is 45. Actor Scott Porter (“Friday Night Lights”) is 41. Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) is 35. Singer Dan Smith of Bastille is 34. Actress Sara Canning (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 33. Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is 33.

July 15: Actor Patrick Wayne is 81. Singer Millie Jackson is 76. Guitarist-singer Peter Lewis of Moby Grape is 75. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 74. Drummer Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd) is 72. Actor Terry O’Quinn (“Lost,” ″West Wing,” ″Alias”) is 68. Singer-guitarist David Pack (Ambrosia) is 68. Drummer Marky Ramone (The Ramones) is 68. Guitarist Joe Satriani is 64. Country songwriter Mac McAnally is 63. Actor Willie Aames (“Eight Is Enough,” ″Charles In Charge”) is 60. Model Kim Alexis is 60. Actress Lolita Davidovich is 59. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 59. Actress Shari Headley is 57. Actress Brigitte Nielsen is 57. Drummer Jason Bonham is 54. Actress Amanda Foreman (“Parenthood,” ″Felicity”) is 54. Singer Stokley of Mint Condition is 53. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin (“Malcolm and Eddie”) is 52. Actor Reggie Hayes (“Girlfriends”) is 51. Actor Jim Rash (“Community”) is 49. Drummer John Dolmayan of System of a Down and of Scars on Broadway is 48. Actor Scott Foley (“Scandal,” ″Felicity”) is 48. Actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 47. Rapper Jim Jones is 44. Actress Diane Kruger (“National Treasure,” “Troy”) is 44. Actress Lana Parrilla (“Once Upon A Time,” ″Swingtown”) is 43. Guitarist Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance is 43. Actress Laura Benanti (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 41. Singer Kia Thornton of Divine is 41. Actor Taylor Kinney (“Chicago Fire”) is 39. Actor Tristan “Mack” Wilds (“90210″) is 31. Actor Iain Armitage (“Big Little Lies,” “Young Sheldon”) is 12.

July 16: Singer William Bell is 81. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 72. Drummer Stewart Copeland of The Police is 68. Actress Faye Grant (“Affairs of State”) is 63. Dancer Michael Flatley (“Lord of the Dance”) is 62. Actress Phoebe Cates is 57. Actor Paul Hipp is 57. Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell (“Ed”) is 55. Actor Jonathan Adams (“Last Man Standing”) is 53. Actor Will Ferrell is 53. Actress Rain Pryor (“Head of the Class”) is 51. Actor Corey Feldman is 49. Singer-guitarist Ed Kowalczyk (Live (LYV)) is 49. Singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 46. Actress Jayma Mays (“The Millers,” ″Glee”) is 41. Actress AnnaLynne McCord (“Nip/Tuck”) is 33. Actor-singer James Maslow (“Big Time Rush”) is 30. Actor Mark Indelicato (“Ugly Betty”) is 26. Singer-guitarist Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer is 24.

July 17: Actor Donald Sutherland is 85. Guitarist Spencer Davis of the Spencer Davis Group is 81. Bassist Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath is 71. Actress Lucie Arnaz is 69. Actor David Hasselhoff is 68. Bassist Fran Smith Jr. of The Hooters is 68. TV producer Mark Burnett (“Survivor,” “The Apprentice”) is 60. Actress Nancy Giles (“China Beach”) is 60. Singer Regina Belle is 57. Country singer Craig Morgan is 56. Bassist Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, Folk Implosion) is 54. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 53. Actor Andre Royo (“The Wire”) is 52. Actress Bitty Schram (“Monk”) is 52. Actor Jason Clarke (“Zero Dark Thirty,” ″Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”) is 51. Director F. Gary Gray (“Straight Outta Compton,” “Furious 8″) is 51. Singer JC of PM Dawn is 49. Rapper Sole’ is 47. Country singer Luke Bryan is 44. Actor Eric Winter (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”) is 44. Actor Mike Vogel (“Under the Dome,” ″The Help”) is 41. Actor Tom Cullen (“Downton Abbey”) is 35. Actor Brando Eaton (“Dexter”) is 34 Singer Jeremih is 33. Actress Billie Lourd (“Scream Queens”) is 28.

July 18: Director Paul Verhoeven (“Basic Instinct,” ″Showgirls”) is 82. Singer Brian Auger is 81. Singer Dion is 81. Actor James Brolin is 80. Singer Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandals is 79. Guitarist Wally Bryson of The Raspberries is 71. Actress Margo Martindale (“Sneaky Pete,” “The Americans”) is 69. Bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs is 66. Actress Audrey Landers (“Dallas”) is 64. Drummer Nigel Twist of The Alarm is 63. Actress Anne-Marie Johnson (“That’s So Raven,” “In The Heat of the Night”) is 60. Actress Elizabeth McGovern (“Downton Abbey”) is 59. Keyboardist John Hermann of Widespread Panic is 58. Talk show host/actress Wendy Williams is 56. Actor Vin Diesel is 53. Actor Grant Bowler (“True Blood,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 52. Actor Eddie Matos (“All My Children”) is 48. Rapper M.I.A. is 45. Guitarist Daron Malakian of System of a Down and of Scars On Broadway is 45. Actress Elsa Pataky (“The Fast and the Furious” films) is 44. Drummer Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) is 42. Actress Kristen Bell is 40. Actor Michiel Huisman (“Game of Thrones”) is 39. Singer Ryan Cabrera is 38. Actress Priyanka Chopra (“Quantico”) is 38. Drummer Aaron Gillespie of Underoath is 37. Actor Chace Crawford (“Gossip Girl”) is 35. Bassist Paul Kowert of Punch Brothers is 34. Guitarist Joe Dean Junior (Dailey and Vincent) is 31.