Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 24-30

This combination photo of celebrities with birthdays from Jan. 24-30 shows, from left, Daveed Diggs, Alicia Keys, Ellen DeGeneres, Alan Cumming, Alan Alda, Oprah Winfrey and Christian Bale. This combination photo of celebrities with birthdays from Jan. 24-30 shows, from left, Daveed Diggs, Alicia Keys, Ellen DeGeneres, Alan Cumming, Alan Alda, Oprah Winfrey and Christian Bale. Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 24-30 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 24-30

Jan. 24: Fiddler Doug Kershaw is 85. Singer Ray Stevens is 82. Singer Aaron Neville is 80. Singer Neil Diamond is 80. Actor Michael Ontkean (“Twin Peaks”) is 75. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 71. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 70. Actor William Allen Young (“Code Black,” “Moesha”) is 67. Keyboardist-turned-TV personality Jools Holland (Squeeze) is 63. Actor Nastassja Kinski is 60. Drummer Keech Rainwater of Lonestar is 58. Comedian Phil LaMarr (“Mad TV”) is 54. Singer Sleepy Brown of Society of Soul is 51. Actor Matthew Lillard (“Scooby-Doo,” ″She’s All That”) is 51. Actor Merrilee McCommas (“Friday Night Lights,” ″Family Law”) is 50. Singer Beth Hart is 49. Actor Ed Helms (“The Office”) is 47. Actor Christina Moses (“A Million Little Things”) is 43. Actor Tatyana Ali (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 42. Guitarist Mitchell Marlow of Fliter is 42. Actor Carrie Coon (“Leftovers”) is 40. Actor Daveed Diggs (“black-ish”) is 39. Actor Justin Baldoni (“Jane the Virgin”) is 37. Actor Mischa Barton (“The O.C.”) is 35.

Jan. 25: Country singer Claude Gray is 89. Actor Leigh Taylor-Young (“Peyton Place,” ″Soylent Green”) is 76. Actor Jenifer Lewis (“The Preacher’s Wife”, “The PJ’s”) is 64. Actor Dinah Manoff (film’s “Grease,” TV’s “Empty Nest”) is 65. Drummer Mike Burch of River Road is 55. Singer Kina (Brownstone) is 52. Actor-TV personality China Kantner is 50. Actor Ana Ortiz (“Devious Maids,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 50. Drummer Joe Sirois of Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 49. Guitarist Matt Odmark of Jars of Clay is 47. Actor Mia Kirshner (“The L Word,” “24”) is 46. Actor Christine Lakin (“Family Guy,” “Step By Step”) is 42. Singer Alicia Keys is 41. Actor Michael Trevino (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 36. Bassist Calum Hood of 5 Seconds to Summer is 25. Actor Olivia Edward (“Better Things”) is 14.

Jan. 26: Sports announcer-actor Bob Uecker is 86. Actor Scott Glenn is 82. Singer Jean Knight is 78. Actor Richard Portnow (“Trumbo,” ″The Sopranos”) is 74. Drummer Corky Laing of Mountain is 73. Actor David Strathairn is 72. Musician Lucinda Williams is 68. Percussionist Norman Hassan of UB40 is 63. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is 63. Keyboardist Charlie Gillingham of Counting Crowes is 62. Guitarist Andrew Ridgeley (Wham!) is 58. Singer Jazzie B. of Soul II Soul is 58. Actor Paul Johansson (“One Tree Hill”) is 57. Actor Bryan Callen (“The Goldbergs”) is 54. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 51. Actor Nate Mooney (“American Odyssey,” ″It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”) is 49. Actor Jennifer Crystal (“House,” “Once and Again”) is 48. Drummer Chris Hesse of Hoobastank is 47. Actor Gilles Marini (“Sex and the City”) is 45. Actor Sara Rue (“Mom,” ″Less Than Perfect”) is 43. Actor Colin O’Donoghue (“Once Upon a Time”) is 40. Guitarist Michael Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 38.

Jan. 27: Actor James Cromwell (“Murder in the First,” ″Babe”) is 81. Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd is 77. Singer Nedra Talley of The Ronettes is 75. Dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov is 73. Country singer Cheryl White of The Whites is 66. Guitarist Richard Young of The Kentucky Headhunters is 66. Actor Mimi Rogers is 65. Guitarist Janick Gers of Iron Maiden is 64. Actor Susanna Thompson (“Arrow”) is 63. TV host Keith Olbermann is 62. Singer Margo Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 60. Keyboardist Gillian Gilbert (New Order) is 60. Actor Tamlyn Tomita (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 58. Actor Bridget Fonda is 57. Actor Alan Cumming (“Spy Kids”) is 56. Singer Mike Patton (Faith No More) is 53. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 53. Rapper Tricky is 53. Guitarist Michael Kulas of James is 52. Comedian Patton Oswalt is 52. Actor Josh Randall (“Ed”) is 49. Country singer Kevin Denney is 43. Drummer Andrew Lee of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 35. Drummer Matt Sanchez of American Authors is 35. Actor-musician Braeden Lemasters of Wallows (TV’s “Men of a Certain Age”) is 25.

Jan. 28: Actor Nicholas Pryor (“Risky Business”) is 86. Actor Alan Alda is 85. Actor Susan Howard (“Dallas”) is 79. Marthe Keller (“Marathon Man”) is 76. Actor Barbi Benton is 71. Director Frank Darabont (“The Green Mile,” “The Shawshank Redemption”) is 62. Guitarist Dave Sharp of The Alarm is 62. Singer Sam Phillips is 59. Guitarist Dan Spitz (Anthrax) is 58. Bassist Greg Cook of Ricochet is 56. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 54. Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan is 53. Rap artist DJ Muggs with Cypress Hill is 53. Rapper Rakim is 53. Actor Kathryn Morris (“Cold Case”) is 52. Humorist Mo Rocca is 52. Keyboardist Jeremy Ruzumna of Fitz and the Tantrums is 51. Singer Anthony Hamilton is 50. Singer Monifah is 49. Actor Gillian Vigman (“The Hangover” films) is 49. Keyboardist Brandon Bush (Train) is 48. Actor Terri Conn (“One Life To Live”) is 46. Rapper Rick Ross is 44. Singer Joey Fatone of ’N Sync is 44. Actor Angelique Cabral (“Life in Pieces”) is 42. Actor Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”) is 42. Singer Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys is 41. Actor Vinny Chhibber (“The Red Line”) is 41. Actor Elijah Wood (“The Lord of the Rings”) is 40. Rapper J. Cole is 36. Actor Alexandra Krosney (“Last Man Standing”) is 33. Actor Yuri Sardarov (“Chicago Fire”) is 33. Actor Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”) is 23.

Jan. 29: Actor Katharine Ross is 81. Actor Tom Selleck is 76. Singer Bettye LaVette is 75. Actor Marc Singer is 73. Actor Ann Jillian is 71. Drummer Louie Perez of Los Lobos is 68. Singer Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band is 68. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 67. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 65. Actor Diane Delano (“The Ellen Show,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 64. Actor Judy Norton (“The Waltons”) is 63. Guitarist Johnny Spampinato of NRBQ is 62. Drummer David Baynton-Power of James is 60. Bassist Eddie Jackson of Queensryche is 60. Actor Nicholas Turturro (“NYPD Blue”) is 59. Singer-guitarist Roddy Frame of Aztec Camera is 57. Director-actor Ed Burns is 53. Actor Sam Trammell (“True Blood”) is 52. Actor Heather Graham is 51. Actor Sharif Atkins (“White Collar,” ″ER”) is 46. Actor Sara Gilbert is 46. Actor Kelly Packard (“Baywatch”) is 46. Actor Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”) is 44. Actor Sam Jaeger (“Parenthood”) is 44. Former “The View” co-host Jedediah Bila is 42. Actor Andrew Keegan (“Party of Five”) is 42. Actor Jason James Richter (“Free Willy”) is 41. Guitarist Jonny Lang is 40. Singer Adam Lambert (“American Idol”) is 39. Country singer Eric Paslay is 38.

Jan. 30: Actor Gene Hackman is 91. Actor Vanessa Redgrave is 84. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 84. Country singer Norma Jean is 83. Horn player William King of The Commodores is 72. Musician Phil Collins is 70. Actor Charles S. Dutton (“Roc”) is 70. Actor Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 65. Comedian Brett Butler (“Anger Management,” ″Grace Under Fire”) is 63. Singer Jody Watley is 62. Actor Wayne Wilderson (“Veep”) is 55. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 49. Actor Christian Bale is 47. Guitarist Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket is 47. Actor Olivia Colman (“The Night Manager”) is 47. Singer Josh Kelley is 41. Actor Wilmer Valderrama (“That ’70s Show”) is 41. Actor Mary Hollis Inboden (“The Real O’Neals”) is 35. Actor Kylie Bunbury (“Pitch”) is 32. Actor Jake Thomas (“Lizzie McGuire,” ″AI”) is 31. Actor Danielle Campbell (“The Originals”) is 26.