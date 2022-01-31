Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 6-12:

Feb. 6: Actor Mamie Van Doren is 91. Actor Mike Farrell is 83. NBC news anchorman Tom Brokaw is 82. Actor Gayle Hunnicutt is 79. Singer Fabian is 79. Actor Michael Tucker (“L.A. Law”) is 77. Actor Jon Walmsley (“The Waltons”) is 66. Actor-director Robert Townsend (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 65. Actor Kathy Najimy (“Veronica’s Closet,” ″King of the Hill”) is 65. Drummer Simon Phillips of Toto is 65. Actor Barry Miller (“Saturday Night Fever,” ″Fame”) is 64. Actor Megan Gallagher (“Millennium”) is 62. Country singer Richie McDonald of Lonestar is 60. Vocalist Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses is 60. Singer Rick Astley is 56. Bassist Tim Brown of the Boo Radleys is 53. TV host Amy Robach (“Good Morning America”) is 49. Actor Josh Stewart (“Criminal Minds,” ″Third Watch”) is 45. Actor Ben Lawson (“Designated Survivor”) is 42. Actor Crystal Reed (“Teen Wolf”) is 37. Actor Anna Diop (“24: Legacy”) is 34. Singer Tinashe is 29.

Feb. 7: Saxophonist Brian Travers of UB40 is 63. Comedian Robert Smigel (Triumph the Insult Comic Dog) is 62. Actor James Spader is 62. Country singer Garth Brooks is 60. Keyboardist David Bryan of Bon Jovi is 60. Comedian Chris Rock is 57. Actor Jason Gedrick (“Windfall,” ″Boomtown”) is 55. Actor Essence Atkins (“Half and Half,” ″Smart Guy”) is 50. Guitarist Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit is 47. Bassist Tom Blankenship of My Morning Jacket is 44. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 44. Actor Tina Majorino (“Napoleon Dynamite,” ″Veronica Mars”) is 37. Actor Deborah Ann Woll (“True Blood”) is 37.

Feb. 8: Composer-conductor John Williams is 90. ABC News anchor Ted Koppel is 82. Actor Nick Nolte is 81. Comedian Robert Klein is 80. Actor-guitarist Creed Batton (“The Office”) (The Grass Roots) is 79. Actor Brooke Adams is 73. Actor Mary Steenburgen is 69. Author John Grisham is 67. Actor Henry Czerny (“Revenge,” ″The Tudors”) is 63. Singer Vince Neil of Motley Crue is 61. Actor Missy Yager (“Manchester by the Sea”) is 54. Actor Mary McCormack is 53. Actor Susan Misner (“Billions,” “The Americans”) is 51. Musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk is 48. Actor Seth Green (“Austin Powers,” ″Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 48. Actor Joshua Morrow (“The Young and the Restless”) is 48. Bassist Phoenix of Linkin Park is 45. Actor William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”) is 42. Actor Jim Parrack (“True Blood”) is 41. Musician Joey Ryan of Milk Carton Kids is 40. Actor Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Musician Anderson .Paak is 36. Actor Karle Warren (“Judging Amy”) is 30.

Feb. 9: Actor Janet Suzman is 83. Actor-turned-politician Sheila James Kuehl (“The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 81. Singer Carole King is 80. Singer Barbara Lewis is 79. Actor Joe Pesci is 79. Author Alice Walker (“The Color Purple”) is 78. Actor Mia Farrow is 77. Singer Joe Ely is 75. Actor Judith Light (“Ugly Betty,” ″Who’s the Boss”) is 73. Actor Charles Shaughnessy (“The Nanny”) is 67. Actor Ed Amatrudo (TV’s “Nashville”) is 66. Sax player Steve Wilson is 61. Country singer Travis Tritt is 59. Actor Julie Warner (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Family Law”) is 57. Actor Sharon Case (“The Young and the Restless”) is 51. Actor Jason George (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 50. Actor Amber Valletta (“Blood and Oil,” “Revenge”) is 48. Actor Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 46. Singer Chad Wolf of Carolina Liar is 46. Actor A.J. Buckley (“CSI: NY”) is 45. Guitarist Richard On of O.A.R. is 43. Actor Tom Hiddleston (TV’s “The Night Manager,” film’s “The Avengers”) is 41. Actor David Gallagher (“Seventh Heaven”) is 37. Actor Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther,” “Creed”) is 35. Actor Rose Leslie (“Game of Thrones,” ″Downton Abbey”) is 35. Actor Camille Winbush (“The Bernie Mac Show”) is 32. Actor Jimmy Bennett (“No Ordinary Family”) is 26. Actor Evan Roe (“Madam Secretary”) is 22.

Feb. 10: Actor Robert Wagner is 92. Singer Roberta Flack is 85. Singer Jimmy Merchant of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 82. Bassist Bob Spalding of The Ventures is 75. Keyboardist Cory Lerios of Pablo Cruise is 71. Actor Kathleen Beller (“Dynasty”) is 66. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 62. “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos is 61. Actor Laura Dern is 55. Country singer Dude Mowrey is 50. Actor Jason Olive (“For Better or Worse) is 50. Actor Elizabeth Banks is 48. Actor Julia Pace Mitchell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 44. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 44. Actor Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”) is 41. Actor Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 41. Actor Max Brown (“Beauty and the Beast,” ″The Tudors”) is 41. Actor Barry Sloane (“Revenge”) is 41. Singer Eric Dill (The Click Five) is 40. Keyboardist Ben Romans of The Click Five is 40. Actor Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”) is 32. Actor Emma Roberts (“American Horror Story,” ″We’re the Millers”) is 31. Actor Makenzie Vega (“The Good Wife”) is 28. Actor Chloe Grace Moretz is 25. Actor Yara Shahidi (“black-ish”) is 22.

Feb 11: Actor Conrad Janis (“Mork and Mindy”) is 94. Singer Jimmy Carter of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 90. Actor Tina Louise (“Gilligan’s Island”) is 88. Musician Sergio Mendes is 81. Actor Philip Anglim (“The Thorn Birds”) is 70. Actor Catherine Hickland (“One Life to Live”) is 66. Drummer David Uosikkinen of The Hooters is 66. Actor Carey Lowell (“Law and Order”) is 61. Singer Sheryl Crow is 60. Actor Jennifer Aniston is 53. Actor Damian Lewis (“Billions”) is 51. Singer D’Angelo is 48. Actor Brice Beckham (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 46. Vocalist Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and of Fort Minor is 45. Singer-actor Brandy (“Moesha”) is 43. Bassist Jon Jones of Eli Young Band is 42. Actor Matthew Lawrence (“Boy Meets World”) is 42. Singer Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) is 41. Actor Natalie Dormer (“Game of Thrones”) is 40. Singer Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane) is 38. Actor Q’orianka Kilcher (“The New World”) is 32. Actor Taylor Lautner is 30.

Feb. 12: Actor Joe Don Baker is 86. Country singer Moe Bandy is 78. Actor Maud Adams (“Octopussy”) is 77. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 76. Actor Michael Ironside is 72. Guitarist Steve Hackett (Genesis) is 72. Singer Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers) is 70. Actor Joanna Kerns is 69. Actor Zach Grenier (“The Good Wife,” ″Deadwood”) is 68. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 66. Actor John Michael Higgins (“Raising the Bar,” ″A Mighty Wind”) is 59. Actor Raphael Sbarge (“Once Upon A Time,” “Mass Effect”) is 58. Actor Josh Brolin (“True Grit,” ″No Country for Old Men”) is 54. Singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips is 54. Bassist Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies is 52. Keyboardist Keri Lewis of Mint Condition is 51. Actor Jesse Spencer (“House”) is 43. Rapper Gucci Mane is 42. Actor Sarah Lancaster (“Chuck”) is 42. Actor Christina Ricci is 42. Actor Jennifer Stone (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 29. Actor Baylie and Rylie Cregut (“Raising Hope”) are 12.