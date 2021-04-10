Bouquet-bearing public honors Philip, ignoring COVID warning DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press April 10, 2021 Updated: April 10, 2021 2:55 p.m.
A couple under an umbrella look at the Union flag at half-staff over Buckingham Palace in London, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Flowers line the sidewalk in front of the gate outside Buckingham Palace in London, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
A photo of Britain's Prince Philip is among flowers left by the public outside the gates of Windsor Castle, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
A newlywed couple kiss outside the gates of Windsor Castle, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Two people stand behind a barrier as they view flower tributes left in front of the gate at Buckingham Palace in London, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
A balloon left by a member of the public hangs outside the gates of Windsor Castle, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
A couple stand under an umbrella will the Union flag on it outside Buckingham Palace in London, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
A half-mast Union flag marking the death of Prince Philip, in Gibraltar, Saturday April 10, 2021.
A man carries a Union flag marking the death of Prince Philip, in Gibraltar, Saturday April 10, 2021.
A flower wreath is left outside the gates of Windsor Castle, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
A man prepares to lay a flower wreath outside the gates of Windsor Castle, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
A police officer patrols around the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace in London, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
A couple under an umbrella gather with others outside the gates at Buckingham Palace in London, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
A man stands with an artwork depicting Britain's Prince Philip outside Buckingham Palace in London, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
People stroll on The Long Walk towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
A photo of Britain's Prince Philip is among flowers left by the public outside the gates of Windsor Castle, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
A man walks past a photo of Britain's Prince Philip among flowers left by the public outside the gates of Windsor Castle, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
People leave flowers and take photos outside the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
People leave flowers outside the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
A child peers through the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
A child looks at flowers left outside the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Sunderland and Charlton Athletic players stand for a two minute silence following the death of Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh yesterday, ahead of the League One soccer match at at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, Saturday April 10, 2021.
People look at flowers and other items left outside the gates of Windsor Castle, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Flowers and other items are left by members of the public outside the gates of Windsor Castle, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
36 of36
LONDON (AP) — British authorities have implored people to stay away from royal palaces as they mourn the death of Prince Philip in this time of COVID-19, but they keep coming. Not just to honor him, but to support Queen Elizabeth II, who lost her husband of 73 years.
The mix included children, seniors, Sikhs and the children of African immigrants. A cross-section of British society and admirers from abroad descended on Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle on Saturday. They laid bouquets at the gates, offered prayers or just paused for a moment of reflection as they remembered a man who dedicated much of his life to public service.