Boog Sciambi to replace Len Kasper for Cubs TV broadcasts

CHICAGO (AP) — Jon “Boog” Sciambi is the new TV play-by-play announcer for the Chicago Cubs, replacing Len Kasper.

Sciambi joins color analyst Jim Deshaies in the booth for Marquee Sports Network, which is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sciambi has worked at ESPN in a variety of roles since taking a full-time position at the network in 2010, including TV play-by-play for Wednesday night games since 2014. He will continue to do some work for ESPN, in addition to his job at Marquee.

“Having the opportunity to come to Wrigley Field and call games for the Chicago Cubs every day is surreal,” Sciambi said Monday in a release. “It really doesn’t get better than that. Chicago is one of the best cities and Wrigley is the best ballpark out there.”

Kasper joined the radio booth of the crosstown White Sox last month. Kasper, who spent 16 seasons on the North Side, will call games alongside former major leaguer Darrin Jackson.

Sciambi also served as the lead TV play-by-play announcer for the Atlanta Braves from 2007-2009 and the radio voice of the Marlins from 1997-2004.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports