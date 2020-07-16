Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “The Room Where It Happened” by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)

2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

3. “Desolation Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

4. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

7. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic)

8. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

9. “The Bad Guys: Dawn of the Underlord” by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic)

10. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

11. “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow (The Penguin Press)

12. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

13. “Me and White Supremacy” by Layla F. Saad (Sourcebooks)

14. “The Color of Law” by Richard Rothstein (Liveright)

15. “Traffic Secrets” by Russell Brunson (Hay House Business)

16. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

17. “Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday)

18. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal Press)

19. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

20. “Separated: Inside an American Tragedy" by Jacon Soboroff (Custom House)

21. “1984” by George Orwell (Signet Classic)

22. “Stamped From the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type Books)

23. “American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

24. “Stamped” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

25. “The Summer House” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)