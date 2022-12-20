Skip to main content
Entertainment

Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

Movies US charts:

1. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

2. The Woman King

3. The Fabelmans

4. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

5. Top Gun: Maverick

6. Elf (2003)

7. Triangle of Sadness

8. Black Adam

9. Avatar

10. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. The Fabelmans

2. Apocalypto

3. Poker Face

4. Tár

5. Missing 411: The UFO Connection

6. Spirited Away

7. The Eternal Daughter

8. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

9. Looking For Her

10. Decision to Leave

Written By
The Associated Press
More News