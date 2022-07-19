Apple-Books-Top-10

Apple Books US Bestseller List - Paid Books Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 2. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci - 9781538719879 - (Grand Central Publishing) 3. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing) 4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books) 5. The It Girl by Ruth Ware - 9781982155285 - (GalleryScout Press) 6. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover - 9781476753195 - (Atria Books) 7. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han - 9781416999171 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers) 8. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316259088 - (Little, Brown and Company) 9. Rising Tiger by Brad Thor - 9781982182182 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books) 10. It\u2019s Not Summer Without You by Jenny Han - 9781442413856 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers) 11. Shattered by James O. Born & James Patterson - 9780316499514 - (Little, Brown and Company) 12. We\u2019ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han - 9781416995609 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers) 13. My Scorned Best Friend by Piper Rayne - No ISBN Available - (Piper Rayne Incorporated) 14. Jackdaws by Ken Follett - 9781101209677 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 15. The Boss Project by Vi Keeland - No ISBN Available - (C. Scott Publishing Corp.) 16. November 9 by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110351 - (Atria Books) 17. Chrysalis by Lincoln Child - 9780385543682 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 18. The Scandal by Kristen Proby - 9781633502048 - (Ampersand Publishing, Inc.) 19. Digital Fortress by Dan Brown - 9781429902304 - (St. Martin\u2019s Publishing Group) 20. The Best Is Yet to Come by Debbie Macomber - 9781984818850 - (Random House Publishing Group)