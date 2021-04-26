Anthony Hopkins honors Chadwick Boseman after Oscar win LYNN ELBER, AP Television Writer April 26, 2021 Updated: April 26, 2021 9:43 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Hopkins has honored the late Chadwick Boseman after winning the best actor Oscar, hailing his fellow performer as a man “taken from us far too early.”
The 83-year-old Hopkins took the award for his performance in “The Father,” becoming the oldest actor or actress to win an Oscar, edging out Christopher Plummer’s supporting-actor win at age 82 in the 2010 film “Beginners.”