https://www.lakecountystar.com/entertainment/article/Alert-Agent-says-master-spy-novelist-John-le-15798750.php
Alert: Agent says master spy novelist John le Carre has died at 89Published
LONDON (AP) — Agent says master spy novelist John le Carre has died at 89.
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Random Laws, Volume II
-
2
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
Lake County Trial Court report
-
5
Salmon fishing going strong in area
-
6
This 2-star masked Santa ornament is our readers' favorite thing
-
7
‘The Stand’ is less Coronavirus horror, more ‘Lord of the Rings’
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.