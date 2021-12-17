AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Sydney Sweeney is taking charge AMANDA LEE MYERS, AP Entertainment Writer Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 10:22 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As she pursued her dream to become an actor, Sydney Sweeney’s family lost their home, her parents got divorced and she spent countless nights crying herself to sleep because of the constant rejection.
Hoping to put her family back together again, Sweeney vowed to find success and buy her parents a house when she turned 18. But like so many children of divorce, her wish never came true.
Written By
AMANDA LEE MYERS