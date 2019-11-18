Czechs to impose 7% tax on global internet giants

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google plans offer checking accounts run by Citigroup and a credit union, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. less FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google plans offer checking accounts run by Citigroup and a credit union, according to a ... more Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Czechs to impose 7% tax on global internet giants 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has approved a plan to adopt a tax on internet giants like Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple.

Joining France and some other countries, the measure would impose a 7% annual tax on companies’ digital business revenues in the Czech Republic. It would apply to companies with global sales worth more than 750 million euros ($830 million) and Czech revenue exceeding 100 million Czech crowns ($4.3 million).

The finance ministry has estimated the tax could bring in some 5 billion crowns ($216 million) a year, starting in 2020.

The tax still needs parliamentary approval.

Monday’s move comes as some 130 countries try to find a way to more fairly tax global internet giants, with the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development leading the project.