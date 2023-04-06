Skip to main content Turn off refresh
News

UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.

1InflaRx 5.50 +3.56 Up183.5
2EloxxPhrmrs 5.64 +3.13 Up124.7
3GuardfrAIrs 12.75 +5.67 Up 80.1
4LiminalBiors 6.82 +3.02 Up 79.5
5Cardlytics 5.97 +2.57 Up 75.7
6ScilexHldg 12.90 +4.70 Up 57.3
7AlarumTch 2.71 +.95 Up 54.0
8HeronTherh 2.28 +.77 Up 51.0
9BullfrogAIn 4.89 +1.50 Up 44.2
10VirTraInc 5.61 +1.61 Up 40.3
11Amesiters 3.57 +.96 Up 36.8
12DuosTech 3.77 +.97 Up 34.6
13OcuphirePh 4.85 +1.10 Up 29.3
14Bellerophh 10.20 +2.31 Up 29.3
15OmegaTher 7.75 +1.72 Up 28.5
16LongbrdPh 5.11 +1.10 Up 27.4
17BioAtla 3.34 +.66 Up 24.6
18CBLIntln 11.76 +2.26 Up 23.8
19Novavax 8.46 +1.53 Up 22.1
20ProfDvrsrs 5.40 +.96 Up 21.6
21Intercure 2.47 +.43 Up 21.1
22CarrolsRest 2.70 +.47 Up 21.1
23SoYoungInt 2.59 +.44 Up 20.5
24HeskaCorp 117.34 +19.72 Up 20.2
25IkenaOnocol 4.14 +.69 Up 20.0
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1OncoSecMdrs 1.12 —1.46 Off 56.6
2Apollomicsn 12.19 —12.01 Off 49.6
3EightcoHldrs 2.36 —1.79 Off 43.1
4PalisadBiors 2.08 —1.44 Off 40.9
5UtdHomesA 12.38 —8.42 Off 40.5
6ChansonIntAn 1.26 .85 Off 40.3
7CalciMedicrs 3.00 —2.00 Off 40.0
8Nexters 4.13 —2.66 Off 39.1
9MustngBiors 3.36 —2.15 Off 39.0
10GorillaTchn 2.93 —1.87 Off 39.0
11Kalerars 2.09 —1.31 Off 38.5
12ExelaTchpfB 1.85 —1.13 Off 37.9
13micromobilrs 2.33 —1.33 Off 36.3
14AlkalnWatrrs 1.53 .87 Off 36.3
15ShotSpottern 25.95 —13.37 Off 34.0
16AscendisPh 72.69 —34.53 Off 32.2
17NoginArs 1.85 .87 Off 31.9
18AcrivonThn 8.79 —3.90 Off 30.7
19CardioDiag 2.76 —1.15 Off 29.4
20EnsysceBiors 3.54 —1.32 Off 27.2
21AdtranInc 14.90 —5.39 Off 26.6
22CVDEquip 9.81 —3.49 Off 26.2
23KiromicBiors 2.86 —1.00 Off 25.9
24Meihua 4.82 —1.67 Off 25.7
25MotorcarPts 5.56 —1.88 Off 25.3
—————————
Written By
More News