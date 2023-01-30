Samsung's profit plummets amid global economic woes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics said Tuesday its profit for the last quarter plummeted nearly 70% as a weak global economy depressed demands for its consumer electronics products and computer memory chips.

The company’s operating profit of 4.3 trillion won ($3.5 billion) for the three months through December was a 69% decline from the same period a year earlier, representing its lowest quarterly profit since the third quarter of 2014. Revenue fell 8% to 70.46 trillion won ($57.2 billion).