Sam Bankman-Fried summoned to NYC by judge over bail rules

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was ordered to return to a New York courtroom this week after the federal judge assigned to his fraud case said he's communicating with others in ways the government can’t monitor. His lawyers, however, say he was merely accessing postseason NFL football games.
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Tuesday scheduled a hearing for Thursday to review Bankman-Fried's bail conditions for the second week in a row. The judge also immediately altered the bail package to ensure Bankman-Fried no longer accesses the internet in ways that can't be traced.