Preclosing

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|702½
|706½
|702½
|706¼
|+9¼
|May
|713
|721¾
|708½
|711¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|721
|728¾
|716¼
|719
|+1
|Sep
|731
|738¾
|727
|729¾
|+1
|Dec
|748¼
|754½
|743
|745½
|+¼
|Mar
|758½
|765
|754½
|756¾
|—
|¼
|May
|759½
|765½
|757
|758¾
|—1
|Jul
|743½
|745¼
|741½
|743
|—
|¾
|May
|760
|765
|760
|765
|+20
|Est. sales 66,503.
|Wed.'s sales 97,366
|Wed.'s open int 346,408,
|up 5,254
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|641
|647¼
|636
|637¼
|—3¼
|May
|637
|641½
|630¾
|633
|—2¾
|Jul
|626¾
|630½
|620¾
|623
|—2¾
|Sep
|583¼
|585¼
|578¼
|581¼
|—1
|Dec
|569½
|571¾
|565¼
|569
|—
|¼
|Mar
|577¼
|579¾
|573½
|576¾
|—
|½
|May
|582¾
|584½
|578
|581½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|585
|585¾
|580½
|583¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|553¼
|553¼
|550¾
|552¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|542¼
|543½
|538¼
|541¼
|—1
|Dec
|496¾
|496¾
|494¼
|494¼
|—3¾
|Est. sales 273,093.
|Wed.'s sales 458,909
|Wed.'s open int 1,260,423,
|up 12,248
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|337¼
|338
|331¾
|333
|—2½
|Jul
|340
|340
|336
|336¾
|—1½
|Sep
|342¾
|342¾
|342
|342
|—1¾
|Dec
|353¾
|354
|352
|354
|+¼
|Jul
|350
|350
|350
|350
|—21½
|Est. sales 411.
|Wed.'s sales 737
|Wed.'s open int 4,199,
|up 83
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1504½
|1526½
|1501½
|1521¾
|+17½
|May
|1494½
|1514¾
|1489½
|1509¾
|+15½
|Jul
|1484½
|1503¼
|1479¼
|1498¼
|+13¾
|Aug
|1450
|1467½
|1445½
|1462¼
|+12¼
|Sep
|1386¾
|1401½
|1383
|1397½
|+11
|Nov
|1359
|1372
|1355¼
|1368
|+9
|Jan
|1364½
|1377
|1361½
|1372¾
|+8
|Mar
|1358
|1367
|1353
|1363½
|+6¼
|May
|1354¾
|1362½
|1350¼
|1359½
|+4¾
|Jul
|1351¼
|1361½
|1351¼
|1361¼
|+5¼
|Aug
|1337¼
|1337¼
|1337¼
|1337¼
|—2½
|Nov
|1282¼
|1293¼
|1282¼
|1291½
|+6¾
|Nov
|1208
|1208
|1208
|1208
|+3¾
|Est. sales 168,043.
|Wed.'s sales 227,661
|Wed.'s open int 676,540,
|up 3,950