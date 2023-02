MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.