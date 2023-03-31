Wall Street opens higher, on track to close March with gains

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, keeping the market on track for a winning March despite a long list of worries being thrown at it. The S&P 500 was 0.4% higher early Friday. The index is on pace for a gain for the month and a second winning quarter in a row after tumbling through most of 2022. The Dow rose 0.5% while the Nasdaq was up 0.2%. Friday’s gains came after a report showed inflation slowed in February, though it was still high on a historical basis. Worries about high interest rates have been dogging markets for more than a year.
