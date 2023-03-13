Bank stocks plunge and gold rises as Wall Street shakes

NEW YORK (AP) — Fear is gripping Wall Street about what’s next to topple following the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history, and stocks are falling Monday as investors scramble to find someplace safe to park their money.
The S&P 500 was 1.1% lower in early trading, with the heaviest losses coming from banks. Investors are worried that a relentless rise in interest rates meant to get inflation under control are approaching a tipping point and may be cracking the banking system and broader economy. The U.S. government announced a plan late Sunday meant to shore up the banking industry following the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank since Friday.