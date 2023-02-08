Alert: UK government says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Britain for first time since Russia's invasion

LONDON (AP) — UK government says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Britain for first time since Russia's invasion.
