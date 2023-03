SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $173.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.35. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.