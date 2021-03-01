Zoom Video: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $260.4 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.22 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The video-conferencing company posted revenue of $882.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $809.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $671.5 million, or $2.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.65 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Zoom Video expects its per-share earnings to range from 95 cents to 97 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $900 million to $905 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Zoom Video expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.59 to $3.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.78 billion.

Zoom Video shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $409.66, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

