Zimmer: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) _ Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $508.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of $2.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.70 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The orthopedic device maker posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.79 billion.

Zimmer shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly in the last 12 months.

