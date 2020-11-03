Zebra: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) _ Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $116 million.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.82 per share.

The producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Zebra expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.70 to $3.90.

Zebra shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZBRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZBRA