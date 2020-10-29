Yum: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $283 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

Yum shares have declined nearly 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 1%. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YUM