Yirendai: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $11.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The online consumer finance marketplace posted revenue of $150.6 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.47. A year ago, they were trading at $5.11.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YRD