Yeti: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $62.4 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor and recreational products posted revenue of $375.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $350.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $155.8 million, or $1.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.09 billion.

Yeti expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.11 to $2.14 per share.

Yeti shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

