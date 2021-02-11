Yamana Gold: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $103 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $461.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $203.6 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.56 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.93. A year ago, they were trading at $3.93.

