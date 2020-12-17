Worthington: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $74 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 95 cents per share.

The metal manufacturer posted revenue of $731.1 million in the period.

Worthington shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WOR