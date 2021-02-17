Workiva: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) _ Workiva Inc. (WK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The maker of software for managing regulatory filings posted revenue of $93.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $48.4 million, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $351.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Workiva expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $101 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Workiva expects full-year results to range from a loss of 30 cents per share to a loss of 26 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $409 million to $411 million.

Workiva shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $108.12, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WK