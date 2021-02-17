Wix.com: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $62.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $1.13 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The cloud-based web development company posted revenue of $282.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $270.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $216.5 million, or $3.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $988.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Wix.com said it expects revenue in the range of $291 million to $296 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion.

Wix.com shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 90% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WIX