Winnebago: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) _ Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $57.4 million.

The Forest City, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $1.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.69 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $793.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $742.2 million.

Winnebago shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 24% in the last 12 months.

