Winmark: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Winmark Corp. (WINA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $2.43.

The store concept franchisor posted revenue of $18.3 million in the period.

Winmark shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 1% in the last 12 months.

