Wingstop: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $6.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $63.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.3 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $248.8 million.

Wingstop shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 66% in the last 12 months.

