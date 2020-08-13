WidePoint: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $489,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $54.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 93 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 39 cents.

