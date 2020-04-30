Whirlpool: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $152 million.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $2.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.61 per share.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances posted revenue of $4.33 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.38 billion.

Whirlpool shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined nearly 10%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $112.76, a drop of 19% in the last 12 months.

