https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Weekly-Summary-Corporate-dividends-name-changes-15670786.php
Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Oct. 19-Oct. 23.
|Increased Dividends
Amphenol .29 from .25
Armstrong Wrld Ind .21 from .20
Avery Dennison .62 from .58
Avient .2125 from .2025
Bank First .21 from .20
Brown & Brown .0925 from .085
Brunswick .27 from .24
Cadence Bancorp .075 from .05
Clarus .025 from .0249
Evercore Cl A .61 from .58
Healthcare Services Group .205 from .2038
IDACORP .71 from .67
NexEra Partners .595 from .5775
Stepan Co .305 from .275
VC Corp .49 from .48
VOC Energy Trust .085 from .03
|Inital Dividends
Albertson .10
|Special Dividends
Gladstone Land pfd B .125
Other corporate news and listings:
|New Stock Listings
|NYSE
Datto Holding Corp
Guild Holdings
|NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
Gladstone Land Corp
McAfee Corp Cl A
|Stocks Removed from Trading
|NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
Aimmune Therapeutics Inc
Akcea Therapeutics Inc
Central European Media Enterprises Ltd
View Comments