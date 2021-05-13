Wealthy nations once lauded as successes lag in vaccinations NICK PERRY, Associated Press May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 2:58 a.m.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Some wealthy nations that were most praised last year for controlling the coronavirus are now lagging far behind in getting their people vaccinated — and some, especially in Asia, are seeing COVID-19 cases grow.
In Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, the vaccination rates are languishing in the single figures. That is in sharp contrast to the U.S., where nearly half of all people have gotten at least one shot, and Britain and Israel, where rates are even higher.