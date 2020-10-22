Watsco: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $106 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of $2.76.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

Watsco shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSO