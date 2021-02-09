Watford Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) _ Watord Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $62.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $3.08.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $227.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $64.9 million, or $3.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $676.4 million.

Watford Holdings shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $34.64, an increase of 56% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTRE