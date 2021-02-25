WW International: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ WW International, Inc. (WW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The weight-loss program operator posted revenue of $323.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $311 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $75.1 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.38 billion.

WW International shares have climbed 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.61, a drop of 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WW