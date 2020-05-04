WEC Energy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $452.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.43.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The electricity and natural gas provider posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period.

WEC Energy expects full-year earnings to be $3.71 to $3.75 per share.

WEC Energy shares have fallen nearly 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 12%. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.

