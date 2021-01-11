Voxx: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $18.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 74 cents.

The consumer electronics maker posted revenue of $201.1 million in the period.

Voxx shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.73, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

