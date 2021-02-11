Virtu Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $112.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The high-speed trading company posted revenue of $676.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $455.9 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $649.2 million, or $5.16 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.27 billion.

Virtu Financial shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 73% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIRT