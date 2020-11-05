ViewRay: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) _ ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oakwood Village, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The radiation therapy systems maker posted revenue of $10.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.08. A year ago, they were trading at $2.79.

