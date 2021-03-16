Utah campaign against porn marches on with plan to block sites on phones LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SOPHIA EPPOLITO , Associated Press March 16, 2021 Updated: March 16, 2021 5:15 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - Republican Rep. Susan Pulsipher speaks outside of a hearing at the Utah State Capitol on Nov. 20, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Utah lawmakers have voted to require every cellphone and tablet sold there to automatically block pornography, the conservative state's most recent move targeting online porn and one that critics call a significant intrusion on free speech. Pulsipher sponsored the pornography filter measure, though she said it isn't a complete solution. "A child that wants to find it and tries to would probably be able to still. It's just one step in the right direction," she said. Lindsay Whitehurst/AP Show More Show Less
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Conservative lawmakers in Utah have fired another salvo in their longtime campaign against online porn with a new requirement that all cellphones and tablets sold in the state automatically block pornography in a plan that critics call a significant intrusion on free speech.
Supporters and critics alike are now waiting to find out if new Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, will sign or veto a proposa l that the GOP-controlled Legislature passed this month.
LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SOPHIA EPPOLITO