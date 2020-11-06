Urban Edge Properties: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Urban Edge Properties (UE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $22.8 million, or 19 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $5.6 million, or 5 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns and manages shopping centers posted revenue of $75.8 million in the period.

The company's shares have fallen 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 55% in the last 12 months.

