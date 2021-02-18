Universal Electronics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.2 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The remote control maker posted revenue of $156.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.6 million, or $2.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $614.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Universal Electronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 83 cents to 93 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $160 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Universal Electronics shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $57.99, a rise of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UEIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UEIC